The shadows stir, and with them, your arsenal grows ever more unsettling. This update reshapes the Touch of the Thousand set, sharpens the edge of your incantations, and deepens the horrors your foes will face.

✦ Redesigned Incantation Set: Touch of the Thousand

The set has been fully reimagined, now invoking a darker, more versatile power. It includes:

Mindpiercer

Goat’s Touch

Thousandfold Pact

Goathide

Tendril’s Grip

Blighted Gait

Each piece is crafted to bring fresh strategies and sinister synergies into battle.

✦ New Effect: Panic Wave

A devastating new debuff washes over enemies, inflicting Panicked and breaking their composure. Use it to scatter, weaken, and dominate.





✦ Life Steal Rework

Life steal now scales with your maximum HP, ensuring that the stronger you grow, the more sustenance you tear from your foes.



✦ Incantation & Visual Improvements

Smarter, smoother incantation choice design for more tactical depth.

Striking new effects: bleeding wounds, fiery burns, searing life drain, and panic visuals that leave a mark.

✦ New Audio Horrors

Your senses won’t be spared—fresh soundscapes have been unearthed:

Flames roaring and Crackling burns.

Panic-stricken and Slowed debuff tones.

Critical hits and Bloodied wounds tearing open.

✦ Narrative & Atmosphere Enhancements

A brand-new cutscene added to Act II , deepening the journey.

All cutscenes now carry titles, anchoring the new depth.

✦ UI & Feedback Overhaul

The Reef progression screen has been upgraded with animations, sound effects and particle effects to highlight your accomplishments.

Damage Labels are cleaner and clearer, featuring improved damage type icons and debuff notifications.

The Thousand reaches further, and their touch lingers longer.

Will you embrace the pact, or falter beneath the wave?

/ The TFA devs 🔥