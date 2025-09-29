Hello everyone!

It's been a few months since we released the free 1.6.3 update. We hope you are enjoying that update with its new features and improvements.

In the meantime, we've been listening to your feedback, so here's a smaller patch that adds some improvements and a few bug fixes.

Saves from version 1.6.3 are 100% compatible with this new version, so you can proceed with your games normally.

Thanks a lot to everyone who has bought the game, and the expansions, and has been providing feedback!

If you have a few minutes to spare, and have been enjoying what we do, please leave us a review on Steam! ❤️

Have fun!

Adam Solo

Praxis Games

VERSION 1.6.4 (changelog)

AI

Colony governors no longer choose 'Planet Construction' projects for asteroid belts that are either settled or that have non-zero sources of Helium-3.

Fixed a rare issue that could allow a colony governor to choose a planet construction project next for a colony where a previous one was still ready to be deployed for the same planet on that turn. This would result in two planet construction projects for the same planet.

Colony governors no longer build a 'Cloning Facility' if the max population on the planet was already reached.

Colony governors can now build colony bases and planet construction projects in their systems when the colony where the project is assigned has no building slots, as these are not required for these projects.

UI / GRAPHICS

Added the option to cancel planet construction projects when they are ready, in the same way that colony base projects can be canceled.

Added ability to decrement, and not only increment, the number of missiles and the fire arc angle configuration in the 'Ship Design' screen. To decrement (reverse order), press the 'Shift' key while clicking.

Remote exploration icons now slightly bigger, especially in 'Huge' and 'Gigantic' galaxy sizes. Also fixed the full scan "done" remote exploration icon. It was slightly bigger than the other icons.

The lines of open wormholes are now a brighter green. The previous darker green would appear red to a colorblind person.

Added " except when terraforming to Barren " to the 'Atmospheric Terraforming' tooltip section on both the 'Atmospheric Terraforming' tech in the research screen and in the "bulldozer" icon in the colony view. This note was added to clarify that it's always possible to terraform to Barren without having the 'Terrestrial Terraforming' tech. You only need the 'Atmospheric Terraforming' tech to terraform to Barren (to/from a 'Cold' or 'Hot' world). It's the only exception. For all other terraforming projects, both techs are required when terraforming between biome classes (Hot, Wet, Cold, Dead). Inside each class, the 'Terrestrial Terraforming' tech is sufficient.

The "Confirm that you wish to stand down (no attack)" note, displayed when the player has an attack opportunity on a system, explains that "Note: No further engagements will appear in this system until the situation changes or the Engage fleet panel button is pressed.". The note was revised to include "(new fleets arrive or the enemy chooses to attack you)" after "the situation changes" to help clarify what these situations are.

Evolving Empires

New notification added to reinforce that all leaders have been dismissed from the empire after choosing the "Hub and Spoke" evolution perk. Previously, the player might have been confused and thought all leaders had disappeared without explanation.

BUG FIXES