 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20174735 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed problem with unlocking Steam achievements. You will also instantly get achievements for things you unlocked, but didn't get any achievement.

  • Steps quests require less steps now. It required too much walking man.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2369521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link