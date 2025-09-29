 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174679
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed incorrect texts in the vehicle scanner
  • Improved money display in the scanner - proper colors and currency marker added
  • Fixed controller buttons display in the online shop package UI
  • Fixed incorrect trailer positions when loading the game
  • Improved trailer behavior when attaching to vehicles
  • Removed incorrect display of environmental texture decorations on vehicles
  • Fixed incorrect frame highlighting in the underground garage UI
  • Fixed lighting in Ignis and P2 vehicle models
  • Fixed saving and loading of the ladder position






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Stay tuned to Gas Station Simulator news - our friends at Drago Entertainment will reveal new characters from the RV Camp DLC today!

