🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed incorrect texts in the vehicle scanner
- Improved money display in the scanner - proper colors and currency marker added
- Fixed controller buttons display in the online shop package UI
- Fixed incorrect trailer positions when loading the game
- Improved trailer behavior when attaching to vehicles
- Removed incorrect display of environmental texture decorations on vehicles
- Fixed incorrect frame highlighting in the underground garage UI
- Fixed lighting in Ignis and P2 vehicle models
- Fixed saving and loading of the ladder position
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Stay tuned to Gas Station Simulator news - our friends at Drago Entertainment will reveal new characters from the RV Camp DLC today!
Changed files in this update