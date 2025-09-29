UnderGirl: SP has been updated to Ver. 1.04! Changes are listed below:

- Updated the "Tomoe Nage" CG for Tutory

- Renamed Katsumi’s "Necksnapping Jump" CG to "Happy Throw"

- Added the "Handstand Headscissor Takedown" CG for Mila

- Added the "Low Kick — Progression" CG for Mila

- A new voice line now plays during Mila’s "Thigh Choke" sequence

- Updated Ayaka’s "Taste of Submission" sequence

- Added voiceover to Ayaka’s "Facesit" scene

- Fight loading screens now display correctly in all languages

- Fixed a bug that caused arrows to appear before Tutory initiated an attack in the tutorial fight

- Made several technical optimizations for smoother performance on Steam Deck

Known issue:

- The CG Gallery’s Dates section is still unresponsive...