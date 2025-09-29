UnderGirl: SP has been updated to Ver. 1.04! Changes are listed below:
- Updated the "Tomoe Nage" CG for Tutory
- Renamed Katsumi’s "Necksnapping Jump" CG to "Happy Throw"
- Added the "Handstand Headscissor Takedown" CG for Mila
- Added the "Low Kick — Progression" CG for Mila
- A new voice line now plays during Mila’s "Thigh Choke" sequence
- Updated Ayaka’s "Taste of Submission" sequence
- Added voiceover to Ayaka’s "Facesit" scene
- Fight loading screens now display correctly in all languages
- Fixed a bug that caused arrows to appear before Tutory initiated an attack in the tutorial fight
- Made several technical optimizations for smoother performance on Steam Deck
Known issue:
- The CG Gallery’s Dates section is still unresponsive...
Changed files in this update