We are thrilled to announce that full support for three new languages has been added to Grief like a stray dog! The game is now available in Simplified Chinese, Turkish, and Brazilian Portuguese.





TRANSLATION INTO CHINESE: ºKnow Team

Translator: Du Zhao, GAME KING

Proofreader: LeeShan2510

Tester: LeanderLin

Associate: Amazing Orange Tree



TRANSLATION INTO PORTUGUESE: PrinDaisynha



TRANSLATION INTO TURKISH: Hasan Huseyin Sahin

Help us improve the translation quality! If you notice any errors, awkward phrasing, or untranslated text, please let us know at: rayonist.help@gmail.com or on our Discord server in the channel: #bugs.

Your feedback is valuable to us and will help make the game better for everyone.

Contact us: