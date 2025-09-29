 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20174553
Update notes via Steam Community

We are thrilled to announce that full support for three new languages has been added to Grief like a stray dog! The game is now available in Simplified Chinese, Turkish, and Brazilian Portuguese.


TRANSLATION INTO CHINESE: ºKnow Team

Translator: Du Zhao, GAME KING

Proofreader: LeeShan2510

Tester: LeanderLin

Associate: Amazing Orange Tree

TRANSLATION INTO PORTUGUESE: PrinDaisynha

TRANSLATION INTO TURKISH: Hasan Huseyin Sahin

~~~

Help us improve the translation quality! If you notice any errors, awkward phrasing, or untranslated text, please let us know at: rayonist.help@gmail.com or on our Discord server in the channel: #bugs.

~~~

Your feedback is valuable to us and will help make the game better for everyone.

Contact us:

