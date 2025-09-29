We are thrilled to announce that full support for three new languages has been added to Grief like a stray dog! The game is now available in Simplified Chinese, Turkish, and Brazilian Portuguese.
TRANSLATION INTO CHINESE: ºKnow Team
Translator: Du Zhao, GAME KING
Proofreader: LeeShan2510
Tester: LeanderLin
Associate: Amazing Orange Tree
TRANSLATION INTO PORTUGUESE: PrinDaisynha
TRANSLATION INTO TURKISH: Hasan Huseyin Sahin
~~~
Help us improve the translation quality! If you notice any errors, awkward phrasing, or untranslated text, please let us know at: rayonist.help@gmail.com or on our Discord server in the channel: #bugs.
~~~
Your feedback is valuable to us and will help make the game better for everyone.
Contact us:
🔧 Technical Support: rayonist.help@gmail.com
🤝 Collaboration & Feedback: rayonist.team@gmail.com
💬 To discuss the game, report a bug, or just chat? Join our Discord!
Telegram: https://t.me/rayonistgames
Social Media: https://swipe.vg/p/rayonist
Changed files in this update