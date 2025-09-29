We’ve been polishing up a few things that were looking a little janky (in the none fun way) in the first 24 hours of testing. Nothing earth shattering this round, but some good quality of life fixes to keep the round timers ticking smoothly.
- First steps toward localization! Initial updates added for French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Brazilian-Portuguese. (Some bits are still placeholder, thank you for being patient while we teach our Tasklings new words!)
- The MP3 player in the Seaside pink house is no longer a giant grey mystery cube. It is once again a music player.
- You can now pick up objects underwater in the School swimming pool.
- The reception desk computer screen in the Police Station now has a material.
- Fixed a frame rate issue that could creep in if you hang out in the lobby for a loooong time.
That’s all for now, but we’ve got more in the pipeline. As always, thanks for playing, testing, and occasionally breaking everything in the best way possible! Please all keep reporting any bugs and all your feedback in the Discord - https://discord.gg/TaskTime
Stay mischievous, Tasklings!
