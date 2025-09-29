Hi folks!Autumn sale is upon us, and alongside that we have an update on languages. The game is now available to test in Japanese, German, French or Brazilian Portuguese!The language update also includes a bunch of bugfixes and performance updates, and it’s available NOW on the playtest branch.The reason for us first deploying it to a playtest branch rather than to the live version is that we still need to test and see if we’ve missed anything in the localization, or if other bugs have popped up. If you try it out and encounter anything that looks weird please let us know!!If you’re not sure how to access a beta branch, simply right click on Cauldron in your Steam library and follow the steps below. Allow the game to update, and after that it should read Cauldron [playtest].If you have any other issues don't hesitate to join our Discord and ask!Thank you for reading!