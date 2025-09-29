 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174481
Update notes via Steam Community

👷‍♂️ 1.5.4 - New Update is Live!

🎮 Gameplay

  • Added the ability to dismantle items with a hammer.

  • Added the possibility to find partially assembled items.



🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed the size of beds and mattresses.

  • Improved and corrected furniture names.

  • Fixed items spawning inside the ground.

  • Resolved an issue where players could get stuck inside the truck.

  • Added more display options, including borderless windowed mode.

  • Added tape at the delivery point.

  • Fixed and added missing glyphs.

