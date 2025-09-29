👷♂️ 1.5.4 - New Update is Live!
🎮 Gameplay
Added the ability to dismantle items with a hammer.
Added the possibility to find partially assembled items.
🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements
Fixed the size of beds and mattresses.
Improved and corrected furniture names.
Fixed items spawning inside the ground.
Resolved an issue where players could get stuck inside the truck.
Added more display options, including borderless windowed mode.
Added tape at the delivery point.
Fixed and added missing glyphs.
Changed files in this update