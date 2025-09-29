 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174458 Edited 29 September 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed load game menu not allowing return with East button
  • Fixed options menu closing the skillbar when closed
  • Fixed localization errors on level up screen
  • Changed skillbar toggle to North button on gamepad to resolve input conflict
  • Fixed gamepad issues with party grouping and ungrouping
  • Fixed various inventory issues with gamepad
  • Fixed issue with obtaining the required attire for Usior

Changed files in this update

Depot 2184351
