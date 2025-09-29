- Fixed load game menu not allowing return with East button
- Fixed options menu closing the skillbar when closed
- Fixed localization errors on level up screen
- Changed skillbar toggle to North button on gamepad to resolve input conflict
- Fixed gamepad issues with party grouping and ungrouping
- Fixed various inventory issues with gamepad
- Fixed issue with obtaining the required attire for Usior
v0.6 Hotfix #3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update