Act 3: Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked if the bag was full when finding the Gaga Bird’s nest during the “Star of Wisteria” quest.

Fixed an issue where saves with Arin’s Villager Quests in progress could not load at 0%.

Fixed an issue where players could clip through walls when performing certain actions in Starlit Cave Mid Inner (Lower).

Fixed an issue where puzzles in Starlit Cave Mid Inner (Lower) did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> was not completing for some players.

Fixed an issue where multiple inputs were possible while loading a game after selecting Continue or New Game from the title menu.

Fixed a bug where the game freezes when selecting Return to Main Menu through the menu.

Fixed an issue where some save files were not deleted properly when attempting to remove them.

Fixed an issue where empty slots were not displayed correctly when Inventory expansion slots were at maximum.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)