- Fixed a critical bug where Breaker and Finisher abilities were not properly initialised in multiplayer.
- Improved interaction and look to Bio-swapper, Assembler and Evolution tree, including more stations, so it is easier to navigate in multiplayer.
IMPORTANT:
It looks like the Bio-swapper doesn't show your weapons if your game is not in English. If this happens to you, please go to settings > language > English, then open the Bio-Swapper, and once you select your weapons, you can set back to your language.
I'm working on a fix.
