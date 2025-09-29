- Fixed a critical bug where Breaker and Finisher abilities were not properly initialised in multiplayer.

- Improved interaction and look to Bio-swapper, Assembler and Evolution tree, including more stations, so it is easier to navigate in multiplayer.



IMPORTANT:



It looks like the Bio-swapper doesn't show your weapons if your game is not in English. If this happens to you, please go to settings > language > English, then open the Bio-Swapper, and once you select your weapons, you can set back to your language.



I'm working on a fix.