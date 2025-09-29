 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174393 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a critical bug where Breaker and Finisher abilities were not properly initialised in multiplayer.
- Improved interaction and look to Bio-swapper, Assembler and Evolution tree, including more stations, so it is easier to navigate in multiplayer.

IMPORTANT:

It looks like the Bio-swapper doesn't show your weapons if your game is not in English. If this happens to you, please go to settings > language > English, then open the Bio-Swapper, and once you select your weapons, you can set back to your language.

I'm working on a fix.

