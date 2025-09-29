Hello everybody,



Today we released a patch which I hope will be of some interest to anybody playing the game right now.

Here is a breakdown



Bug fixes:

1> When interacting with vendors, the players inventory did not automatically populate. This should now be fixed across all vendors.

2> In certain contracts using the 'village' map, the music system was acting crazy and stopping and starting combat /ambient music all the time.

3> An inventory fix for the Paperdoll not accurately showing what the in-game character had equipped in some scenarios

4> When the player blocked with a shield it is meant to negate 100% of damage, at the cost of a large amount of stamina that is relative to the amount of damage it was stopping. I found that this value was not scaling properly so I have now fixed it. You should notice much larger stamina drops for blocking which will make blocking with the shield have a tangible cost.

5> Dragons! I found a huge issue with killing dragons. Currently they refused to die most of the time so I fixed this. See Balancing section for more details regarding Dragon difficulty...

6> Refined some blends between animations on some enemy types, where possible.



Balancing:

1> Made enemies about 10% tougher across the board. This includes the damage they deal.

2> Dragons now move slightly better with some turn animations added to reduce the 'popping' a little. They also got an extra attack type which is that they self-immolate between some attacks, so being too close to them is not advisable. They also always have a special effect of some kind active (immunity to material, bonus damage etc)

3> Reduced the chances of acquiring Legendary items (sorry). I want Legendaries to be a little bit of a dopamine hit and don't want that effect to be diluted by a high frequency of them.

4> All Liches are now Bosses. This was actually a bug really



General:

1> You are now reminded at the start of the game to press 'K' to open your Quest Log. Opening the quest log and clicking on the quest will often show a marker that helps you head in the right direction, so use it :P

2> Added a splash screen to the boot-up of the game

3> Removed F5 to Quicksave. This will hopefully be reworked in the future but for now it was causing issues.



Next:

I am prepping a roadmap for RoE, but in the meantime I will try to inform you what might be coming soon on here.

1> Combat refinement - I intend to do a pass on some enemies to increase their reactiveness before and after attacking. I notice at the moment that they can be exploited using circle-strafe far too often, especially the enemies that don't have any close range AoE attacks. I intend to address this with behaviour graph changes and also adding in extra attack types where applicable.

2> New content - I have some new map types for contracts almost ready for release, plus a 'Trials' style mode where you can fight waves of enemies for rewards. I will try my best to get this out in the next content patch.

3> QoL - I've had requests for mouse inversion options and other additions that cater to personal taste. I will try to get these in asap.

4> Better videos for Steam page

5> Whatever other cool things I can sneak in :P





If you are one of the brave souls who bought the game then please accept my warmest thanks.

Don't be shy about messaging us as I want to know the good AND bad experiences you have. It's the only way I know where to steer the game and what works vs. what doesn't.



Consider joining the Discord or posting on the discussions here and I will engage with as many people as possible.



Keep your eye out for these patches, which I will try to alternate between Fixes and Content (or both)

Here's a quick sneak-peek at the Dwarven Ruins biome I am finishing off soon:



Until next time...

KLG Games