Version 1.0.3

Main game:
- Reworked difficulties for 3-Bit Bebop, including adding a new easier difficulty. The original Easy variant is now the Hard variant, and the Hard variant has been moved to Tangent.
- Added save data reset option
- Chart tweaks for C-ミ B-ミ
- Bounces no longer disappear upon miss
- Added "Radius" setting for circle snap
- Results screen background for Era Chimæra now uses the same effect used in the atom map and freeplay
- Fixed a crash in the atom map relating to clicking on an atom while deselecting it
- Fixed the marathon mode crash, hopefully for good this time.
- Fixed some shaders failing to compile on older hardware
- Invisible costume now shows up more consistently on results screen
- Tweaked minehold scoring to make it more consistent between gameplay and results
- Full UI no longer displays in the calibration screen
- Fixed accuracy percentage display in atom map
- Removed some temporary files from the installation, decreasing filesize slightly
Level editor and custom levels:
- Fixed 0 duration mineholds and objectRotation interaction
- Chevrons on bounces and sides now rotate along with objectRotation
- Fixed crash with "Overlapping events" popup
- Fixed player-parented decos not consistently following the player's rotation in cases where the rotationInfluence is a whole number
- Levels can now have a separate results image from the song select image
- Achievement for failing DAMOCLISM now no longer triggers if the associated object is spawned in a custom level
