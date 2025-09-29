 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174289
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.3

Main game:
  • Reworked difficulties for 3-Bit Bebop, including adding a new easier difficulty. The original Easy variant is now the Hard variant, and the Hard variant has been moved to Tangent.
  • Added save data reset option
  • Chart tweaks for C-ミ B-ミ
  • Bounces no longer disappear upon miss
  • Added "Radius" setting for circle snap
  • Results screen background for Era Chimæra now uses the same effect used in the atom map and freeplay
  • Fixed a crash in the atom map relating to clicking on an atom while deselecting it
  • Fixed the marathon mode crash, hopefully for good this time.
  • Fixed some shaders failing to compile on older hardware
  • Invisible costume now shows up more consistently on results screen
  • Tweaked minehold scoring to make it more consistent between gameplay and results
  • Full UI no longer displays in the calibration screen
  • Fixed accuracy percentage display in atom map
  • Removed some temporary files from the installation, decreasing filesize slightly

Level editor and custom levels:
  • Fixed 0 duration mineholds and objectRotation interaction
  • Chevrons on bounces and sides now rotate along with objectRotation
  • Fixed crash with "Overlapping events" popup
  • Fixed player-parented decos not consistently following the player's rotation in cases where the rotationInfluence is a whole number
  • Levels can now have a separate results image from the song select image
  • Achievement for failing DAMOCLISM now no longer triggers if the associated object is spawned in a custom level

