29 September 2025 Build 20174281 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- plush decor when reach friendship lvl
- appdata save file instead of local save file

Fix
- fixed portrait on buildings with no NPC to talk to on new day
- fixed tutorial message with newspaper
- typos
- status tooltip energy effects layout
- fixed encounter button not shown in time
- fixed cauldron interactable

Polish
- can now see journal in dialogue scene

Notes
- the plush art assets are still quite rough ill keep polishing them in the coming days i just wanted to add it into the game
- huh, putting the save at its proper place seems to extend loading time?
- this whole trying to move the save file thing will hopefully help steam cloud save work
- should record player be overriding local music? pro is that now u have more control over ur music, con is it makes less in-game sense. orrrr i can make it a toggle yes yes

