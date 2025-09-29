New
- plush decor when reach friendship lvl
- appdata save file instead of local save file
Fix
- fixed portrait on buildings with no NPC to talk to on new day
- fixed tutorial message with newspaper
- typos
- status tooltip energy effects layout
- fixed encounter button not shown in time
- fixed cauldron interactable
Polish
- can now see journal in dialogue scene
Notes
- the plush art assets are still quite rough ill keep polishing them in the coming days i just wanted to add it into the game
- huh, putting the save at its proper place seems to extend loading time?
- this whole trying to move the save file thing will hopefully help steam cloud save work
- should record player be overriding local music? pro is that now u have more control over ur music, con is it makes less in-game sense. orrrr i can make it a toggle yes yes
