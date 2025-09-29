New

- plush decor when reach friendship lvl

- appdata save file instead of local save file



Fix

- fixed portrait on buildings with no NPC to talk to on new day

- fixed tutorial message with newspaper

- typos

- status tooltip energy effects layout

- fixed encounter button not shown in time

- fixed cauldron interactable



Polish

- can now see journal in dialogue scene



Notes

- the plush art assets are still quite rough ill keep polishing them in the coming days i just wanted to add it into the game

- huh, putting the save at its proper place seems to extend loading time?

- this whole trying to move the save file thing will hopefully help steam cloud save work

- should record player be overriding local music? pro is that now u have more control over ur music, con is it makes less in-game sense. orrrr i can make it a toggle yes yes