We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!
Version 1.0.5 Changelog
We received some feedback about the coordination between players being hard in some levels, so we heard you and added a counter that you can activate in co-op, by pressing “C” on keyboard or “D-pad up” on controllers.
We hope this will let you coordinate better with your adventure companions!
Features
Added Co-op countdown action by pressing “C” on keyboard or “D-pad up” on controllers
Added countdown tutorial on co-op level 1-8
Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!
Start your adventure here:
Changed files in this update