29 September 2025 Build 20174269 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!

Version 1.0.5 Changelog

We received some feedback about the coordination between players being hard in some levels, so we heard you and added a counter that you can activate in co-op, by pressing “C” on keyboard or “D-pad up” on controllers.

We hope this will let you coordinate better with your adventure companions!

Features

  • Added Co-op countdown action by pressing “C” on keyboard or “D-pad up” on controllers

  • Added countdown tutorial on co-op level 1-8

Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!

Start your adventure here:

