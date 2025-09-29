We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!

Version 1.0.5 Changelog

We received some feedback about the coordination between players being hard in some levels, so we heard you and added a counter that you can activate in co-op, by pressing “C” on keyboard or “D-pad up” on controllers.

We hope this will let you coordinate better with your adventure companions!

Features

Added Co-op countdown action by pressing “C” on keyboard or “D-pad up” on controllers

Added countdown tutorial on co-op level 1-8

Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!

