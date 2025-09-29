 Skip to content
29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s time to dive into TerraTech Worlds in our new free playable demo!

TerraTech Worlds is an open world, build-craft adventure game, set on an uncharted alien world. In this demo, you can play solo to explore the initial continent of the planet, craft unique vehicles, construct automated bases, and battle your way through hazards and enemies to harness the power of your environment. Wishlisters, it’s a great chance for you to jump in and play!

The full game is currently in Early Access and available on the Steam Store here. Any progress you make in the demo will allow you to seamlessly continue into the full game.

Give it a play and let us know what you think. You can also join our Discord community!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

