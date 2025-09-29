 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20174252 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:37 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
THIS UPDATE REQUIRES TO START A NEW GAME

Added
- New racetrack generation system (WIP)
- A system that imports racetracks from the community created spreadsheet

Improved
- Added main gameplay music
- Added sound effects for: horse buying, hiring staff, sponsorship and constructing facilities
- Balance to horse valuation

Fixed
- Other's betting activity no longer appearing in your social events
- No longer generating duplicates of social events
- Shows the currency value correctly in social events
- Person's work history table links to the stable
- Notebook and Simulation UI sounds added back
- Trying to fix race registartion for CPU, where they can't do same day registrations and also have a 14 day cooldown
- Race scene should now work with all aspect ratios
- Fixed showing default top bar values for a split second after simming
- Simulate button's tooltip changes depending on the action

Changed
- Removed water from race scene (until it's fixed)

Known issues
- When starting a new game you have to restart the game afterwards, otherwise the main gameplay music won't work

Changed files in this update

