THIS UPDATE REQUIRES TO START A NEW GAME
Added
- New racetrack generation system (WIP)
- A system that imports racetracks from the community created spreadsheet
Improved
- Added main gameplay music
- Added sound effects for: horse buying, hiring staff, sponsorship and constructing facilities
- Balance to horse valuation
Fixed
- Other's betting activity no longer appearing in your social events
- No longer generating duplicates of social events
- Shows the currency value correctly in social events
- Person's work history table links to the stable
- Notebook and Simulation UI sounds added back
- Trying to fix race registartion for CPU, where they can't do same day registrations and also have a 14 day cooldown
- Race scene should now work with all aspect ratios
- Fixed showing default top bar values for a split second after simming
- Simulate button's tooltip changes depending on the action
Changed
- Removed water from race scene (until it's fixed)
Known issues
- When starting a new game you have to restart the game afterwards, otherwise the main gameplay music won't work
0.4.5 - 2025-09-29
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update