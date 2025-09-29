More fair enemy AI behaviour, They don't try to backstab you anymore and are more likely to spawn in front of you or where you can see them and continue the fight. This makes sure that the flow doesn't break and the intensity stays high.

Most of the assets in the house level are replaced with better and more optimized one for a completely smooth experience.

New particle effects for paper and cloth

New particle effects for the enemy swat with new shader effects to make the world more believable

Better shadow rendering at the jungle, now most of the foliage cast shadow and the smaller ones have contact shadows.

fixed a bug where starting a new game would replace the whole save game files.

new particle effects for the prologue to showcase that this is the path to an unknown world.