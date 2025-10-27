 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20174167 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Croissant!

Small update: new skins and a minor optimization.

Here are the new skins added in this update:

Changelog details:

  • Added skin #147: Uranussant (rare)

  • Added skin #148: Moonissant (uncommon)

  • Added skin #149: Saturoissant (rare)

  • Added skin #150: Marssant (uncommon)

  • Optimization of inventory loading

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3070331
  • Loading history…
