Thanks for playing Croissant!

Small update: new skins and a minor optimization.

Here are the new skins added in this update:

Changelog details:

Added skin #147: Uranussant (rare)

Added skin #148: Moonissant (uncommon)

Added skin #149: Saturoissant (rare)

Added skin #150: Marssant (uncommon)

Optimization of inventory loading

