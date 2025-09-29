Thanks for playing Croissant!
Small update: new skins, new skin tags, new setting and minor fixes.
Here are the new skins added in this update:
Changelog details:
Added skin #143: CubinII Croissant (legendary)
Added skin #144: Brillissant (legendary)
Added skin #145: Red Plasmant (common)
Added skin #146: Mirroissant (common)
Added skin tag: Game
Added skin tag: Planet
Added colorblind mode setting
Deleted skin tag: Code
Increased drop rate for Uncommon skins (1% ➔ 3%)
Updated discord link
Reorganizing settings
Changed names of "(color) Plasmelecroissant" skins to "(color) Plasmant"
Fixed several leaderboard refresh issues
Fixed several issues with retrieving player statistics for the leaderboard
Fixed several incorrect date entries in skin descriptions
Fixed several incorrect tags on some skins
