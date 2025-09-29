Thanks for playing Croissant!

Small update: new skins, new skin tags, new setting and minor fixes.

Here are the new skins added in this update:

Changelog details:

Added skin #143: CubinII Croissant (legendary)

Added skin #144: Brillissant (legendary)

Added skin #145: Red Plasmant (common)

Added skin #146: Mirroissant (common)

Added skin tag: Game

Added skin tag: Planet

Added colorblind mode setting

Deleted skin tag: Code

Increased drop rate for Uncommon skins (1% ➔ 3%)

Updated discord link

Reorganizing settings

Changed names of "(color) Plasmelecroissant" skins to "(color) Plasmant"

Fixed several leaderboard refresh issues

Fixed several issues with retrieving player statistics for the leaderboard

Fixed several incorrect date entries in skin descriptions

Fixed several incorrect tags on some skins

G72IJ-AY938-KN0KM