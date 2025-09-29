 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20174157 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Croissant!

Small update: new skins, new skin tags, new setting and minor fixes.

Here are the new skins added in this update:

Changelog details:

  • Added skin #143: CubinII Croissant (legendary)

  • Added skin #144: Brillissant (legendary)

  • Added skin #145: Red Plasmant (common)

  • Added skin #146: Mirroissant (common)

  • Added skin tag: Game

  • Added skin tag: Planet

  • Added colorblind mode setting

  • Deleted skin tag: Code

  • Increased drop rate for Uncommon skins (1% ➔ 3%)

  • Updated discord link

  • Reorganizing settings

  • Changed names of "(color) Plasmelecroissant" skins to "(color) Plasmant"

  • Fixed several leaderboard refresh issues

  • Fixed several issues with retrieving player statistics for the leaderboard

  • Fixed several incorrect date entries in skin descriptions

  • Fixed several incorrect tags on some skins

Discover another game created by Limsod Games team:

Cubin II, a first-person puzzle-platformer game that re-immerses you in the LGA experience. Complete the story by solving these 50 new experiments to finally escape from this terrible place.

Add Cubin II to your wishlist to support us!

Check out our other games and get them with a discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41388/Limsod_Games_Collection/

G72IJ-AY938-KN0KM

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3070331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link