Hi quiz masters!

I've been so happy to see you all play Fallacy Quiz since the beginning of the year. I also liked seeing some people sharing their gameplay and commentary online. I read all your comments, reviews, got feedback on discord, or even by e-mail and I'm so thankful for your interest in the game.

I started working on my next project but I also have been adding features here and there and fixing things in Fallacy Quiz. I'm happy to finally share all of that with you in this new free update to the game. Welcome to Fallacy Quiz version 1.2! It's a massive feature update, here's what's new.

Invite people to join with their smartphones, no download required

A new experimental multiplayer mode is now accessible, just hover over the multiplayer button and you'll find it. In this mode, your friends can scan a code with their smartphone before the game starts, then see the questions on the big screen and answer from their phones (of course, it requires internet access for each player. Then, as long as they have an up to date browser they'll be able to join).

Each player answer from their own device, other players can't know what option you pick. At the end you can compare your scores displayed on each device. This mode allows you to break the 4 players limit and play with as many guests as you could fit in your room.

This mode is experimental and could break, but it works really well in our experience. As a matter of fact it was tested during a live stream. There are advanced features to make that work. For instance, you can take into account the latency of your stream and you can also have a link to the game copied to the clipboard that you can share instead of having to scan the code.

Of course to make this mode as smooth as possible with a lot of players, you can't interrupt the game anymore, so checking the glossary can't be done in this mode, you'll have to do that after the game if you wish.

This is a great new way to play together, but the classic way is still here and has been improved!

Local multiplayer can now get way more competitive

New local multiplayer scoring systems are now available, they can be selected just before starting a multiplayer quiz.

Three scoring systems are available:

Speed based scoring: score is calculated based on answering order. The faster you answer, the more points you get.

Classic: score is calculated based on correct answers. Each player gets a point if they answer correctly.

Cooperative: score shared between all players. You'll have to work together and convince other players. You only score points if you all select the same answer.

The two new scoring systems can make for a much more competitive game where players try to answer as fast as possible, or for a much more discussion prone experience where you'll have to convince other players to choose the same answer as you.

Bonus Chest!

I've always been fond of alternate playing modes and bonus content in games and I was already planning on including one little bonus. When someone suggested another idea for a bonus, I decided to add both, in a new sub-menu. So now, on the title-screen you have access to a bonus chest that contains two new features.

Fallacy Bingo mode

This mode lets you generate bingo cards with fallacy types instead of numbers. You can for instance generate one before a debate or a speech and check if you can get a bingo.

The card can either be exported as a picture and shared online, or playable directly in-game. You can even share the seed of your card with anyone so they can load the same card in their game, or keep the seed to generate the same card again later.

You can customize the background, and even hide the menu. As soon as you detect a fallacy, click on the card to cross it out and try to get a full line or diagonal of found fallacies. You can even export a picture of the card with the fallacies crossed to share an aftermath of the debate or speech.

Shareable fallacy cards generator

Select any fallacy from the glossary and generate a card. Choose the card's aspect ratio, from square to wide, select a background to use, include the fallacy description or not and export the card as a picture. You can even batch export all the fallacies.

Highly requested: add a "Skip" button

I'm convinced that having to wait just a little time before the next question to let you ponder the answer you gave is a good thing. However, I can understand that some people just want to get that 9999 score, have been playing for a bit, and can't be bothered to wait through another "next round" animation. That's why it's now possible to add a "skip" button from the advanced settings menu. For the one concerned, I want to say "you're welcome", but they might have skipped the rest of this announcement already.

New accessibility options!

Let's not forget the new accessibility features. This time I tried to improve readability based on users feedback.

An alternative font

The font used in the game could be hard to read for some people, the OpenDyslexic font is now available as an alternative even if it could break some visual effects here and there. If you have a hard time with the original font, try this one by going into the advanced settings.

An option to make pages flat and easier to read

Pages being drawn on a 3D mesh of a page can be hard to read for some players. This option will show the original 2D texture of the page front and center.

That's it for the new features, but that's not the end of the update since a lot of changes and fixes were also made.

Compatibility with older hardware has been improved.

You can now select answers using number keys.

Phrasing of multiple statements and definitions has been changed based on user feedback and play test. For instance, I removed the word "interlocutor" from the glossary because it seems like Northernlion can't handle words that have more than 3 syllables ^^'.

It's now also possible to show the quiz statement and your answer when looking at the glossary by hovering on it with your mouse.

Multiplayer setup screen has been made more legible.

Fixed a visual issue with the glossary.

Window mode at startup has been fixed. Previously the game first started and then used the preferred setting. Now, it uses it directly.

Removed full-screen shortcut (you can still use the settings menu) to prevent conflicts with Steam's default screenshot shortcut.

I also fixed a lot of typos.

Other visual tweaks, enhancement and fixes.

That's it!

Version 1.2 is finally out, I'm happy that the game still got people's interest and I'm still able to support it as we are getting closer to the first anniversary of its release. I'm still working solo on this and I'm really spread thin as I have to work on all the different aspect of making, releasing and maintaining a game. I would be so grateful if you like the game if you could add a positive review, and spread the word about it. Thanks for your support.

"This is a free update without any paid content so it must be worthless, right?"

Enjoy the new features!