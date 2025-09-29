- Noxley now has a voice! Call-outs when presenting evidence are now accompanied by a voice line, as performed by Joe Cliff Thompson. (These can be muted in the Options screen if you prefer to keep your own internalized canonical voice instead).
- Fixed some more typos.
- Adjusted some background graphics in Case 3.
- Fixed an issue in case 3 where it was possible to obtain two contradictory pieces of evidence at once.
Version 1.0.4 - End of September Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds a new feature and fixes a few small things. Apologies for the relatively large update size - there are new assets to be had!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3640851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update