29 September 2025 Build 20174075 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:32:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds a new feature and fixes a few small things. Apologies for the relatively large update size - there are new assets to be had!

  • Noxley now has a voice! Call-outs when presenting evidence are now accompanied by a voice line, as performed by Joe Cliff Thompson. (These can be muted in the Options screen if you prefer to keep your own internalized canonical voice instead).
  • Fixed some more typos.
  • Adjusted some background graphics in Case 3.
  • Fixed an issue in case 3 where it was possible to obtain two contradictory pieces of evidence at once.

