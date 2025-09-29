Noxley now has a voice! Call-outs when presenting evidence are now accompanied by a voice line, as performed by Joe Cliff Thompson. (These can be muted in the Options screen if you prefer to keep your own internalized canonical voice instead).



Fixed some more typos.

Adjusted some background graphics in Case 3.



Adjusted some background graphics in Case 3.



Fixed an issue in case 3 where it was possible to obtain two contradictory pieces of evidence at once.



Today's update adds a new feature and fixes a few small things. Apologies for the relatively large update size - there are new assets to be had!