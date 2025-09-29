Hello, this is Suncyan.
To provide a better service, maintenance will be carried out as follows.
We kindly ask for your understanding.
Maintenance Schedule
Date & Time: September 30, 2025 (Tue) (KST) 11:30 ~ 12:30 (approx. 1 hour)
※ The maintenance time may change depending on circumstances.
Maintenance Details
New Summer Memories skins
Summer Memories update
Other system stabilization and improvement work
During the maintenance period, the game will be unavailable.
Please safely close the game before the maintenance begins, as it may be forcibly terminated during play.
We will continue to do our best to provide better service at all times.
Thank you.
