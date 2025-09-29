Hello, this is Suncyan.

To provide a better service, maintenance will be carried out as follows.

We kindly ask for your understanding.

Maintenance Schedule

Date & Time: September 30, 2025 (Tue) (KST) 11:30 ~ 12:30 (approx. 1 hour)

※ The maintenance time may change depending on circumstances.

Maintenance Details

New Summer Memories skins

Summer Memories update

Other system stabilization and improvement work

During the maintenance period, the game will be unavailable.

Please safely close the game before the maintenance begins, as it may be forcibly terminated during play.

We will continue to do our best to provide better service at all times.

Thank you.