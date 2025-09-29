Greetings Adventurers!

Since the official launch of our game, we’ve been thrilled by your support and are deeply grateful for your feedback and reports. To make your journey smoother, we’ve addressed several issues and introduced improvements based on your experiences. Please update the game to enjoy the latest fixes.

▼ Gameplay Experience Optimizations

・Added a hint icon prompt when no helper is assigned in the tavern.

The guidance UI in the helper slot has been improved, making it easier to assign and manage helpers.

▼ Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the Food Festival event map could not be entered properly.

Players can now access the Food Festival event map as intended. If you were affected previously, reloading your save will restore normal progress.

・Fixed an issue where the quest “The Secret of Black Jack” could not be entered.

The quest map now loads correctly, battles can be triggered, and the story will proceed as expected.

・Fixed an issue where characters would unexpectedly lose animations and appear in a T-pose.

・Corrected several English localization errors.

We remain committed to bringing the best possible experience to all adventurers. Thank you for your continued support and feedback! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please reach out through our official channels.

Enjoy your adventure!

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team