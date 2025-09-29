 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20173900 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1. When selecting talents on the initial interface, the effects of previously selected talents remain after resetting talents

2. Talent - Charged Strike does not trigger normally

3. The issue where evil spirits do not move

Changed files in this update

Depot 3671401
