Fixed:
1. When selecting talents on the initial interface, the effects of previously selected talents remain after resetting talents
2. Talent - Charged Strike does not trigger normally
3. The issue where evil spirits do not move
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed:
1. When selecting talents on the initial interface, the effects of previously selected talents remain after resetting talents
2. Talent - Charged Strike does not trigger normally
3. The issue where evil spirits do not move
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update