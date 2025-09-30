 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20173889
Update notes via Steam Community
Increase Haystack repeatable reward from 2 tickets to 5 tickets.
Fixed issue with Haystack not giving out his daily quest correctly.
Fix Options UI to properly reset selections when leaving it
Fix Options Menu Input Options order being wrong for controller inputs

