Increase Haystack repeatable reward from 2 tickets to 5 tickets.
Fixed issue with Haystack not giving out his daily quest correctly.
Fix Options UI to properly reset selections when leaving it
Fix Options Menu Input Options order being wrong for controller inputs
Patch Fix 255
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update