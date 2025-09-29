Patch Notes



We’re moving the big update forward by one week to bring you plenty of new content, balance changes, and fixes!



⚔️ Gameplay & Balance



Dash base speed adjustments.



Turret skill tree updates: rebalancing and the addition of a brand-new ability.



Bug fix: turret + nuke interaction.



Tank upgrades at difficulty 3: new abilities, including a passive regeneration skill and maximum health increase. Don’t let them evolve!



Poison damage cap: poison remains strong, but no longer scales excessively.



👑 Bosses



Boss Shepard returns, along with his own achievement. Discover how to pierce through his shields.



Visual updates for Shepard and Sailor, both redesigned with the help of an amazing contributor.



🌟 New Player Forms (Characters)



We’re introducing 4 new forms for players to choose from before starting a run. Each one brings a unique playstyle. Unlock them through gameplay and discover their special abilities!



Titan Form 🛡️

Slower but more powerful. A tanky option for players who want strength and endurance.



Sharpshooter Form 🎯

Fragile, but fires faster projectiles with greater range. Ideal for those who prefer precision and long-distance combat.



Lucky Form 🍀

Weak in the early game, but with incredible late-game potential. A risky pick that can turn into a powerhouse if nurtured.



(Fourth Form)

[Keep this one a mystery for players to discover!]



🏆 Achievements



New achievement for reaching level 5, and one every 5 levels up to 25.



Achievements for unlocking each of the new player forms.



Achievement for defeating Shepard.



🔧 Bug Fixes & Other Updates



Fixed a bug with the altar event not functioning correctly.



Global Ranking updated with new scores and players. This is the last week to set your score for the current season — good luck!