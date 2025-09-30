The head of Marginese Pictures used to be too shy to come borrow your money. When his studio was going bankrupt, he kept his distance. But now he has no other choice.
From now on, the “Dealing with Illegal Gifts” secret appears every time you order illegal gifts.
Fixed an issue that caused incorrect calculations of studio expenses in the panorama view.
Added new sound effects.
Added some missing illustrations for production events.
A few UI improvements.
Update 0.8.51EA
