POPULAR TODAY
30 September 2025 Build 20173824 Edited 30 September 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all your reports and patience! Our team made an effort to deliver fix for the following topics:


Stability & Performance

  • Fixed various crashes to improve overall game stability.

  • Resolved an issue where sharpening was not applied correctly while using DLSS.

  • Addressed occasional stuttering when playing with Frame Generation enabled.

  • Fixed graphical glitches when using HDR on PlayStation 5.

Gameplay Improvements

  • Grabbing Biters is now less frustrating and feels more fair.

  • Fixed an issue where patrolling routes of Screamers in Dark Zones were broken.

Quests & Progression

  • Tutorial:

    • Fixed a critical issue where, if a player received a modded weapon from someone who had already completed the tutorial, the game attempted to apply the mod a second time, thus blocking the progress.

  • The Mine (Co-op):

    • Fixed an issue where destructible doors could remain indestructible for one player, blocking quest progression.

  • Safe Spots:

    • Fixed a bug where breakable doors and windows respawned after reloading, trapping players inside.

  • Mental Asylum Safe Spot:

  • Fixed an issue where reloading the save could leave the entrance blocked by an unintended obstacle, preventing players from entering.

  • Fixed an issue where music could loop infinitely after reloading certain quests.

UI & Consoles

  • Fixed the missing “Join the Community” button on consoles.

Make sure to update your game to the newest version!

Still having trouble? Share your platform, specs, and a short clip/logs so we can dig in!


We are not stopping! Each day we carefully read and review your feedback about the game - stay tuned for next news!

