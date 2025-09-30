Thanks for all your reports and patience! Our team made an effort to deliver fix for the following topics:





Stability & Performance

Fixed various crashes to improve overall game stability.

Resolved an issue where sharpening was not applied correctly while using DLSS.

Addressed occasional stuttering when playing with Frame Generation enabled.

Fixed graphical glitches when using HDR on PlayStation 5.

Gameplay Improvements

Grabbing Biters is now less frustrating and feels more fair.

Fixed an issue where patrolling routes of Screamers in Dark Zones were broken.

Quests & Progression

Tutorial: Fixed a critical issue where, if a player received a modded weapon from someone who had already completed the tutorial, the game attempted to apply the mod a second time, thus blocking the progress.

The Mine (Co-op): Fixed an issue where destructible doors could remain indestructible for one player, blocking quest progression.

Safe Spots: Fixed a bug where breakable doors and windows respawned after reloading, trapping players inside.

Mental Asylum Safe Spot:

Fixed an issue where reloading the save could leave the entrance blocked by an unintended obstacle, preventing players from entering.

Fixed an issue where music could loop infinitely after reloading certain quests.

UI & Consoles

Fixed the missing “Join the Community” button on consoles.





Make sure to update your game to the newest version!

Still having trouble? Share your platform, specs, and a short clip/logs so we can dig in!





We are not stopping! Each day we carefully read and review your feedback about the game - stay tuned for next news!



