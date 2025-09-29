HELICOPTERS



* New Huey variant with M134 Minigun door guns and search lights.



* While being a door gunner, player can press F4 while looking at terrain to set waypoint to fly to.



* While being a door gunner, the player can press L while looking at terrain to set a waypoint for the helicopter to land at. This function has been enhanced.



* While being a door gunner, player can press H to set the helicopter into hover mode.



* While being a door gunner, player can open map and click on bases and villages to select them as a destination and have the helicopter fly there.



* Bug fixed preventing helicopters from automatically flying to mission target when entering as door gunner (they got stuck in take off mode due to too low power in most cases).



* AI door guns should be more accurate now.



* Door guns now have infinite magazines, but reloads are still needed.



* Chinook now has rocket pods and machineguns (models).



* Skycrane helicopter is now more agile and has slightly higher lift force.



* LOD added to Huey models (for performance reasons).



* All Huey models now have updated terrain avoidance colliders.



* Helicopter pilot AI terrain avoidance improved.



* Helicopters NPC pilots should now land more slowly.



* Shawnee AI helicopters sometimes crashing due to no engine power fixed.



* When player is door gunner, the NPC pilot should now move more gently and have less horizontal wobble when flying straight.



* Medevac Huey now will provide a full healing of player instead of partial.



* M60 bipod while door gunning visible in both folded up and down positions is now fixed (no more duplicated bipod).



* Entering helicopters as door gunner should no longer reload region scene and terrain.



* Player can no longer enter destroyed helicopters.



* Fixed bullets originating in wrong positions on Chinook, Cheyenne and Little Bird helicopters.



* Huey H transport variant can no longer fire rockets or forward machineguns.



* Huey medevac variant can no longer fire rockets or forward machineguns.



* Huey H variant with M134 now has side mounted front facing machineguns.



* UI hint to enter as door gunner removed for helicopters with no doorguns.



* Pilot model added to Huey cockpits when player is using door gun.



* Cobra helicopter turret should now no longer hit itself under certain conditions, and chance of door gunners hitting own helicopter is also reduced.



* When playing as Army & Marine Corps Gunship Pilot, player will now respawn at nearest base instead of at home base.



* Huey gunship with 40mm grenade launcher was passive on helipads but it is now actively flying as intended.







INFANTRY



* Bow (U.S.) and Crossbow (V.C.) for player with 3 arrow types: Normal, Fire and Explosive. Archery skill will improves accuracy, range, energy used to pull etc. And every 25 skill points will add 1 more explosive arrow. Normal arrows can be picked up from the ground after being fired.



* Montagnard hill tribe bases (in border areas of Central Highlands) and squads added. These are allied with U.S. forces and every squad has a U.S. advisor and they are sometimes deployed to Special Forces camps in mountainous areas. Many use traditional crossbows, they climb hills faster and have high morale bonus and health regeneration in hills and mountains.



* Khmer communist rebel camps added in eastern Cambodia and new Khmer soldiers are deployed there, and in nearby N.V.A. bases. They will sometimes weed out suspected reactionaries in the civilian populace.



* Seismic Acoustic Intrusion Detectors added as U.S. secondary weapon (once placed on the ground it detects nearby units so they become visible on the map).



* AN/PPS-4 Ground Radar added as U.S. secondary weapon (beeps and lamp blinks red more frequently the more movement detected and pitch of beeps indicates average distance to the reflections - the closer they are, the higher the pitch. Indicator arrow indicates movement detected. Green lamp blinks when radar transmits).



* Chance of M134 Minigun U.S. main weapon being at armory and hidden around bases.



* Mk3 (high explosive/no fragmentation) hand grenade crates added, and all hand grenade crates are now placed outside armories.



* Added squad radio to armory crate.



* Made it so handheld radio receives broadcast audio.



* New special forces soldier with a Stoner 63 Carbine.



* New alternate Car-15 special forces soldier added.



* Higher spawn rate for M72 LAW soldiers.



* Durability of M60 and Stoner 63 has been increased.



* Special forces squad bug due to missing Stoner 63 special forces soldier prefab has now been fixed.



* Australian medic added.



* Australian Radioman added.



* New V.C. Crossbow soldier type.



* Attempt at preventing soldiers in tunnels sometimes being able to detect enemies outside tunnel.



* When pressing "F" in radio menus; soldiers on follow will no longer go prone.



* New recruits for player squad will now start on follow if player's last command was a follow order (and not a stay order).



* Soldier LOD1 (far distance) model now rotated correctly for all death animations, thus preventing some dead soldiers appearing to stand when viewed from far away.



* Spiders, snakes, centipedes, birds, crane, monkeys and ducks should now always stop animating when they're dead, and their colliders disabled.



* Issues regarding sometimes not getting a mission on game start/after mission completion should now be fixed.



* Issue with skeletons rotation fixed.



* Rare case where player somehow gets a skeleton attached to them should be impossible now.



* Some terrains updated.



* Floating field stove in tent fixed.



* Big farm buildings (in S.E. Asia and mainland U.S.A.) now have colliders.



* V.C. are now much less likely to build traps very close to U.S. bases.



* Small V.C. guard towers are now combustible.



* Traps with Tripwires and Claymore mines can now be defused using knife (to cut the wire).



* Search light added to some U.S. guard towers.



* Player parachute now deploys correctly when using Space key midair.



* Issue where player could jump while falling after parachute was deployed has now been fixed.



* Player can now jump again slightly faster after last jump.



* Player can no longer stop all falling momentum by turning the player camera or by using strafe movement keys.



* Issues with player fall damage fixed.



* Issue when player fell from higher than 2.5m and max velocity cap would periodically kick in if player was pressing movement keys, has now been fixed.



* Grace period added so player won't take damage right after reviving.



* When clicking respawn button in ESC-menu player will now always wake up at field hospital (to ensure it can always be used to get unstuck).



* Issue with main player weapons (rifles) being able to fire during reload if bullets were left in magazine has now been prevented.



* Issue with player starting game as traitor if he quit last game in same session while being traitor, has now been fixed.



* The player now has a velocity cap and is unable to use WASD/Arrow keys to move when in the unconscious state. This was done to prevent the player being launched extremely far distances when unconscious.



* Key hint ("G") for bipod added to M60 UI (can only be used while prone).



* Dying near base commanders will no longer leave operations UI on screen.



* Missing kill and XP messages when using hand grenades is now fixed.







GROUND VEHICLES



* M113a1ACAV angular drag increased to match other vehicles.



* M88 ARV destroyed model fixed.



* Dog loyalty gains etc. no longer come when player is in a vehicle.



* M55 Quad 50 cal will no longer fire at civilians or civilian vehicles.



* Tank turret sounds persisting after vehicle has been destroyed are now stopped.



* 25 more land vehicle repair pads and various other structures and vehicles added to U.S. bases. These are where you refuel land vehicles.



* Leaving land vehicles while firing its machinegun should now no longer result in it continuing to fire.







AIRPLANES



* Issue with many patrolling airplanes having a bug that prevented AI from activating properly, has now been fixed.







RADIO



* Issues with Chinook vehicle and supply drops fixed (it sometimes wouldn't land and vehicles would be placed incorrectly).



* U.S. radio now has a visible cooldown for Chinook related calls. It is divided into 4 states - each corresponding with a %; "Heading back to base" = 75% - 100% cooldown left. "Refueling" = 50% - 75% cooldown left. "Prep. for takeoff" = 25% - 50% cooldown left and lastly "Standby" = 1% - 25% cooldown left.



* Chinook and Skycrane now have a rope harness when carrying vehicles or supplies.



* Supply crates with construction supplies now have text over them showing the amount left.



* Issue where binoculars, watch or compass were equipped if using certain commands on NVA squad radio have now been fixed.







SETTINGS



* View Distance option added (multiplier from 50% to 150% (In Graphics settings). It can naturally affect performance).



* View Distance is now affected by the graphics preset you select, but the View Distance option can be used alongside the preset for further control.



* Animal setting (in General settings) now has extra option for no animals at all. And default for new players is now the old "Few animals" but called "Normal" now. It can affect performance considerably.



* Frame rate setting now has more options (30, 60, 72, 75, 90, 120, Unlimited). Start menu scene now has frame rate set to 60 at all times.



* Disclaimers to in-game settings menus where a restart of the game is needed for the setting to take effect has now been added. Typo fixed in existing performance disclaimer.



* Added a second page to General settings in main menu with an option to start the game in the evening rather than the morning.





Thanks for the patience (it took some time due to some rl issues and the sheer size of it).

Thank you beta testers and in particular to SG.