29 September 2025 Build 20173771 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Turret guy will run to a random spectator, destroy a bunch, then start building a turret
- Turret does damage in a line and is unblockable
- I've also increased the pushback distance of enemies when hit by a keyboard power attack or a turret shell (they are immune to the damage though)
- *KNOWN BUG* Sometimes when using the mouse power attack, it stuns enemies until they get hit (bug or feature?)

