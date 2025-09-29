- Turret guy will run to a random spectator, destroy a bunch, then start building a turret

- Turret does damage in a line and is unblockable

- I've also increased the pushback distance of enemies when hit by a keyboard power attack or a turret shell (they are immune to the damage though)

- *KNOWN BUG* Sometimes when using the mouse power attack, it stuns enemies until they get hit (bug or feature?)