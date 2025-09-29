 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20173754 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New minor update

-Minor visual adjustments

Changes to the maps:

-Visual changes

-Size changes

-Internal file updates for compatibility with new equipment.

