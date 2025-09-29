Balance updates and a few fixes for issues raised in Update 6.

Changelog

Raised score thresholds on Cracked Earth, Unsettling Echo, Uncertain Ground, and Hidden Dangers

Lowered score thresholds on Resolute Bastion

Reduced Drought severity in Cracked Earth on Casual

Fixed an incorrect bridge connection in Fool's Hope

Fixed an issue where Outpost placement could be skipped in Forgotten Shadows

Fixed an issue where the remaining count text in Celebration Bubble objectives would not update

Updated the Outpost Reward to allow multiple Outposts, scaling in cost



Be sure to raise any issues you have in the Steam Forums or on Discord!