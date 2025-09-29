Balance updates and a few fixes for issues raised in Update 6.
Changelog
Raised score thresholds on Cracked Earth, Unsettling Echo, Uncertain Ground, and Hidden Dangers
Lowered score thresholds on Resolute Bastion
Reduced Drought severity in Cracked Earth on Casual
Fixed an incorrect bridge connection in Fool's Hope
Fixed an issue where Outpost placement could be skipped in Forgotten Shadows
Fixed an issue where the remaining count text in Celebration Bubble objectives would not update
Updated the Outpost Reward to allow multiple Outposts, scaling in cost
Be sure to raise any issues you have in the Steam Forums or on Discord!
Changed files in this update