29 September 2025 Build 20173705 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance updates and a few fixes for issues raised in Update 6.

Changelog

  • Raised score thresholds on Cracked Earth, Unsettling Echo, Uncertain Ground, and Hidden Dangers

  • Lowered score thresholds on Resolute Bastion

  • Reduced Drought severity in Cracked Earth on Casual

  • Fixed an incorrect bridge connection in Fool's Hope

  • Fixed an issue where Outpost placement could be skipped in Forgotten Shadows

  • Fixed an issue where the remaining count text in Celebration Bubble objectives would not update

  • Updated the Outpost Reward to allow multiple Outposts, scaling in cost


Be sure to raise any issues you have in the Steam Forums or on Discord!

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3337142
Windows 64-bit Depot 3337143
