Patch Notes 0.2.5
While a bigger update is still in the works, this patch delivers what's ready − the first achievements and some gameplay changes:
General
The first 🏆 16 achievements are now available, with more to be added soon.
The extra movement speed while not attacking, previously granted by the Rested buff, is now baseline.
Rested now increases experience gained from kills by 20%.
Stats
Strength now also increases Health gained on hit, on kill, and from potions.
Intellect now also increases Mana gained from all sources.
Previously, it only affected Mana per second, but there were no ways to increase it beyond the 0.5/sec baseline.
Armor now also affects damage-over-time effects.
Skills
Chain lightning now properly chains between enemies instead of only hitting those in front of you. Its tooltip mentioned it could hit up to 5 targets, but this limit didn't work - it will stay as it was, but each jump now reduces damage by 10%.
New legendary affix for Light armor: Unlimited Power - Chain Lightning no longer has a cooldown. Each subsequent cast within 3 seconds deals increased damage but costs more Mana.
New legendary affix for Heavy armor: Aftershock - Earthstrike triggers multiple aftershocks, each dealing 20% of the initial damage.
Glyphs
Windshadow and Resonance have been redesigned.
Windshadow, Resonance, Audacity, and Deadly Precision can now roll as affixes on legendary rings.
Misc
Forest Fire (legendary affix) now properly increases the duration of fire DoTs.
Character stats sheet now displays more stats.
