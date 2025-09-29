 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20173589
Update notes via Steam Community

Autumn Sale

Beyond the Map is 🏷️20% off during the Autumn Sale, Sep 29 − Oct 6!

Patch Notes 0.2.5

While a bigger update is still in the works, this patch delivers what's ready − the first achievements and some gameplay changes:

General

  • The first 🏆 16 achievements are now available, with more to be added soon.

  • The extra movement speed while not attacking, previously granted by the Rested buff, is now baseline.

  • Rested now increases experience gained from kills by 20%.

Stats

  • Strength now also increases Health gained on hit, on kill, and from potions.

  • Intellect now also increases Mana gained from all sources.
    Previously, it only affected Mana per second, but there were no ways to increase it beyond the 0.5/sec baseline.

  • Armor now also affects damage-over-time effects.

Skills

  • Chain lightning now properly chains between enemies instead of only hitting those in front of you. Its tooltip mentioned it could hit up to 5 targets, but this limit didn't work - it will stay as it was, but each jump now reduces damage by 10%.

  • New legendary affix for Light armor: Unlimited Power - Chain Lightning no longer has a cooldown. Each subsequent cast within 3 seconds deals increased damage but costs more Mana.

  • New legendary affix for Heavy armor: Aftershock - Earthstrike triggers multiple aftershocks, each dealing 20% of the initial damage.

Glyphs

  • Windshadow and Resonance have been redesigned.

  • Windshadow, Resonance, Audacity, and Deadly Precision can now roll as affixes on legendary rings.

Misc

  • Forest Fire (legendary affix) now properly increases the duration of fire DoTs.

  • Character stats sheet now displays more stats.

Changed files in this update

