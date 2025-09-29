Dear Tankers and Mechanics!
SitrepIt's been two weeks since our last update, 1.1.2. Since then, we've added support for creating lobbies in-game and inviting friends directly in-game. For more information, check out our friday Development Status #80, where we describe the concept in more detail and what we're cooking up for the game.
CLICK HERE TO READ DEVELOPMENT STATUS #80
What's in Patch 1.1.3As for the new features in the update, we have added portable stairs and voice overs for repairs, as well as the ability to create a lobby in the main menu. In addition, we have added destroyed models for the Pak 40 and Flak 36 static guns – this will definitely be noticeable when playing the Soviet campaign.
- Steam lobby/invite party in-game
- movable stairs on repair scene
- unit spotting process has been redesigned to be multi-threaded
- Pak40 and 8,8 cm Flak 36 have destroyed models variants
- UI bug fixes, over layered text and icons over some panels
- Soviet (AI enemy) tanks now shoot while driving (new feature)
- Germany and Soviet infantry indicators when spotted will be visible only below 100m in distance
- Infantry compass indicators doesn’t show distance label (turning this off increased game performance)
- Subtitles to repair scene voice overs
- Added correct soldier covers and colliders for trenches on Pokrovka map
- Fixed switching between artillery and direct shooting on static guns
- Optimization for AI spotting mechanic (more fps on big battles)
Changelog 1.1.3Below is the full list of changes being made:
Added:
- [UI] Battl Map - visible selection frame when offmap is selected
- [UI] Steam invite overlay to main menu
- Overview UI Manager and prefab
- Pak40 now have destroyed mesh variant
- Subtitles to repair voice overs
- Overview UI Manager and prefab
- Status for player (in tab menu) when he's watching intro or outro
Fixed:
- [UI] Incorrect labels position on steam deck
- Avatars should now be correctly displayed (steam)
- When player leaves or enters, the tab menu will update automaticly if it's opened
- Tutorial hints UI panel won't be hidden even if you have the game option Hide Hints on
- Fixed some situations when player could interact with hatch when using vehicle visor
- [UI] Player Team Status GUI Item
- [UI] Interaction icon is visible before pause menu
- Depth of trenches on C2M3 and C2M5 maps (infantry were too high and not covered at all)
- Vehicle passangers rotation toward target
- Inside collider of STUG fix
- Skirmishes should no longer be saved as campaigns
- Abandoned vehicles or static guns now correctly start battle event triggers that check Destroy or Protect objectives state
- Switching between artillery and direct shooting on static guns
- Infantry body rotation toward targets
- [UI] Vehicle Customizer buttons label margins
- [UI] Graveyard Manager bottom buttons size of labels
- Highlighting GUI after playing tutorial should be now correctly cleared
- Finishing multi crew tutorial won't show campaign summary
Modified:
- Game version changed from 1.1.2 to 1.1.3
- [UI] Main Menu buttons state when disabled
- [UI] Battle Map offmap gui items
- Interaction collider with hull or roof mg is not more aligned to the mesh of the weapon and is no longer annoying us when we're in commander mode
- [UI] Further working on Steam party lobby
- [UI] Overview mockup
- [UI] Further working on Steam party lobby
- Germany infantry indicators when spotted will be visible only below 100m in distance
- Soviet infantry indicators when spotted will be visible only below 100m in distance betwenn player and enemy AI
- Added correct soldier covers and colliders for trenches on Pokrovka map
- Added distance to playing the repairs vo (max 30m)
- Replaced player avatars panel on multiple UI screens
- [UI] Steam Friends invite
Known issues:
- We have likely found the reason for the blurry screen. It turned out that the Rendering Scale setting was not working in the game. It is possible that, for some players, this setting was set very low, causing the game to appear at a low resolution.
When next update?We will now focus on implementing systems for managing and issuing orders to units, including, for example, changes in formation or aggressiveness towards the enemy. In general, we will tackle AI issues and push forward with their behaviour.
In addition, we will cover the latest topics from the roadmap, including the addition of the captured version of the KV-1, i.e. the KW-I with a 75 KwK 40 L/48 gun. Finally, we will cover topics related to the implementation of the Steam workshop, so that you can start making and uploading your first modifications to the game. Once we have completed the current roadmap, we will start working on the next one.
Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!
DeGenerals
Changed files in this update