PRESTIGE

Every time you kill the Dragon, you earn rubies. The higher your prestige is the more rubies you will receive.



Click the new "P" button or press P to open the Prestige menu.



Spend rubies on permanent upgrades.



Prestige to advance to the next rank.



UNITS

Added Santa (Ice) – lets you trade crystals for coins.





Added Turtle (Ice).



Added Fire Lizard (Volcano).



Added Digger (Ground).



Added Thief (Dungeon).



Added Creature Pack (DLC): Scorpion, Bee, Mouse, Stump, Bird, Bear.







LATER THIS OR NEXT WEEK : Added History Pack (DLC): Pirate, Apache, Pharaoh.





: Added History Pack (DLC): Pirate, Apache, Pharaoh. Priests now produce 1.5 Crystals (down from 3).



GAMEPLAY

Added a maximum chest limit; some units can increase this limit.



Slightly increased chest spawn rate.



Added UI that shows your current chests and chest limit.





Unit costs now increase slightly each time you buy one. (This makes for more tactical decisions and gives weaker units better relevance.)



QoL

Added a small icon to unit buttons that shows when buying this unit will unlock the next one.





Added an option to hide DLC unit buttons (if you don’t want to buy any DLC, you can now hide all DLC units in the left panel).



Added a background to resource info for better readability.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where you could kill the Dragon in 1 click.



Crystals now make a sound when collected by clicking.



Fixed Knight overlapping. (Each chest has 2 attacker slots; Knights will now walk to the nearest available chest. If all slots are full, they’ll walk to the closest chest.)



Fixed Archer overlapping.



OTHER

Added three prestige-related achievements.



Enabled Steam Cloud.



Thank you for your ongoing support!I also wanted to release two DLCs with this patch, but unfortunately the verification process is taking longer than expected, so I can only release one of them today. I hope this will be completed during the course of this week or next week at the latest.If you are not interested and don't want to see any dlc units in the game (which I totally understand) I've added a toggle in the settings to hide these units in the unit menu.This is a pretty big patch, so please let me know if I broke anything.Here are the patchnotes:(If you already killed the Dragon in your save file, you’ll receive 2 rubies instantly on startup.)Cheers!Max