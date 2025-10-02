Hello, Travelers!

A new update for Shape of Dreams is here. This patch focuses on improving the overall gameplay experience with enhanced progression rewards, optimization improvements, and bug fixes. Let’s dive into the details below.

Progression

Added Stardust rewards for Traveler Mastery levels: Receive 250 Stardust at levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30.

You now receive all mastery rewards even if you exit the game, are disconnected, or experience a crash.

Required mastery points for levels 0–30 reduced by 30% .

Several overly repetitive achievements have had their completion requirements lowered: Eternal Rest, Go with the Flow, They're Just Big Cats, The True Ruler of the Forest, Feels Like Home, Hunters? What Hunters? Achievements that have been completed due to these changes will now unlock when entering the first stream.

Stardust rewards increased: From Artifact: 20 → 60 From Dream of the Star Seeker: 20 → 100



General

You can now skip the cutscene of knocking on the door in the Garden.

Players can join co-op sessions up until just before the final boss encounter.

After all monsters are defeated: The Flame Tornado in the Crimson Flame Demon event will stop spawning. Random Teleport in the Warped Space event will cease.



Balance Adjustments

Memories & Essence

One Step, One Kill : Now restores Health after defeating any boss.

Essence of Rejuvenation : Healing increased by 50% .

Essence of Blossoming : Damage reduction 80% → 70% .

Flash Freeze : Max charges 1 → 2 , cooldown 6.5s → 5s , damage +30%.

Great Frost Sword : Damage +25%, single-target bonus 200% → 350% .

Static Discharge : Max damage +30%.

Pressure Point: Collision damage +40%.

Monsters

Lava pool duration from Fire Spirits is reduced by 50% .

In non-Nightmare difficulties, Infernus now summons 2 pillars instead of 3.

The number of small fireballs during the final boss’s Meteor Shower now scales with difficulty.

Optimization

Added option to adjust “Player Skill Count” in graphics settings for smoother late-game performance.

Performance optimizations for Travelers, Memories, and Essences such as Bismuth , Essence of Charcoal , Battle Cry , and Blizzard .

Fixed severe frame drops when interacting with the Altar Cleansing in long sessions.

Blizzard now supports up to 10 instances per Traveler simultaneously.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where a white screen would appear and block progress at the final boss.

Fixed a bug where all platforms broke at the end of Phase 1 in the final boss fight.

Fixed a bug where excessive currency collection caused negative currency values.

Fixed the inconsistent activation of Soul Prison .

Fixed overlapping spawn issues with Teleport Remnants and Shrines on the Eroded Isle of Despair.

Fixed incorrect colors for certain visual effects .

Fixed mismatched tooltip text for the Hero Boss Reverie Quest .

Fixed missing resurrection effect indicators above the Health bar for certain stars.

Fixed missing Determination Shard resurrection icons after loading a save.

Fixed persistent gold tooltips when using a controller.

Fixed quests that triggered after moving to the final boss.

Fixed locked Rifts in loaded games.

Fixed disappearing Rift leading to the final boss after reloading.

Fixed missing souls and rifts after defeating a boss in the Eternity Prison .

Fixed projectiles from Essence of Accuracy applying multiple damage bonuses.

Fixed Hunt Threat level increasing after reloading a game from a captured location.

Fixed the Bliss of Ignorance Curse behavior when multiple instances were active.

Fixed incorrect progress display for Déjà Vu .

Fixed extended casting time for Sneeze .

Fixed quest text not updating after entering Deeper Dreams .

Fixed text appearing in the wrong language.

Reduced crash frequency due to memory overuse and during save operations.

Fixed an issue preventing gold or Dreamdust sharing in the Norway region.

Achievements

Fixed Coin Explosion is not counted as crowd control for the Now Now Stay Stil l achievement.

Fixed Teal Blade is not counted as a movement skill in Vesper’s Peak challenge.

Fixed Cruel Sun not counting as a cold memory in Vesper’s challenge.

Fixed and adjusted completion conditions for Aurena’s Overflowing Healing achievement.

Co-op

Fixed items being dropped during Rift travel with travel voting disabled.

Fixed Barrier Battery achievement not being completable by clients.

Fixed the co-op session not starting when a player disconnected before fighting Azraq .

Fixed chat bans resetting when a banned player rejoined the game.

Travelers

Fixed Mist’s Charged Sabre not functioning properly.

Fixed Vesper’s Cruel Sun, causing skill lock before moving to the next area.

Fixed Nachia’s Moonlight Pact becoming unusable when combined with Essence of Paranoia .

Fixed Soul Oil of Shell and Life Neglect not affecting non-primary targets.

Fixed Shell’s basic attack not applying 50% of attack effects to non-primary targets.

Thank you so much for continuing your journey with Shape of Dreams. 🌙

We will keep improving and evolving the game based on your valuable feedback.

✨ "Until we meet again in the dream!"

– Lizard Smoothie💫