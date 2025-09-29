Hello Islanders !

The air is crisp, the leaves are turning, and the island is getting cozy (and creepy!). Today we’re excited to share our Autumn Update, with new seasonal vibes to enjoy:

🌕 Mid-Autumn Festival Decor - celebrate with Mooncakes and a special festive feel

🧡 Pumpkin Luma - A charming seasonal companion awaits at the Pet Shop once you've restored it

🎃 Spooky Surprises - Halloween is creeping closer, with eerie decorations to use on your farm....

🧙‍♀️ Halloween Fashion - Dress up for the spooky season with 2 new festive outfits and 2 new hats

🍁 Autumn Colors - Dress your farm in the warm colors of fall

To celebrate the season, Luma Island is part of Steam’s Autumn Sale (Sept 29 – Oct 6) with a 25% discount🌾

It’s the perfect time to jump back in, invite friends, or start your adventure for the first time!

💛 Thank you for making Luma Island such a warm and welcoming community. We can’t wait to see your autumn screenshots, farms, and festive builds. Don’t forget to share them with us on Discord or tag us on socials!

See you on the island 🌿

The Luma Island Team

RELEASE NOTES 1.1.4