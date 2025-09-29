Hello Islanders !
The air is crisp, the leaves are turning, and the island is getting cozy (and creepy!). Today we’re excited to share our Autumn Update, with new seasonal vibes to enjoy:
🌕 Mid-Autumn Festival Decor - celebrate with Mooncakes and a special festive feel
🧡 Pumpkin Luma - A charming seasonal companion awaits at the Pet Shop once you've restored it
🎃 Spooky Surprises - Halloween is creeping closer, with eerie decorations to use on your farm....
🧙♀️ Halloween Fashion - Dress up for the spooky season with 2 new festive outfits and 2 new hats
🍁 Autumn Colors - Dress your farm in the warm colors of fall
To celebrate the season, Luma Island is part of Steam’s Autumn Sale (Sept 29 – Oct 6) with a 25% discount🌾
It’s the perfect time to jump back in, invite friends, or start your adventure for the first time!
💛 Thank you for making Luma Island such a warm and welcoming community. We can’t wait to see your autumn screenshots, farms, and festive builds. Don’t forget to share them with us on Discord or tag us on socials!
See you on the island 🌿
The Luma Island Team
RELEASE NOTES 1.1.4
Added a new Pumpkin Luma that can be bought in the Pet Shop once it has been repaired.
Added 7 new constructible drawings to Balthazar's shop in town.
Added 2 new outfits and 2 new hats.
Added autumn colors option on farm
Fixed the 'Collect'em All' achievement for players who already completed it but didn't have it unlocked in Steam.
Fixed the missing Parrot Luma Egg in the Pirate (Farm) Shop.
Fixed not being able to talk to townspeople in a player's save game.
Changed the reward for the lamp post repair quest
Changed files in this update