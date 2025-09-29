This version represents a polished and improved iteration of what I had originally proposed at the beginning of Early Access, and it can now be enjoyed with the fewest bugs possible. There may be a translation error or visual bug here and there that I missed, but nothing that compromises functionality.
As far as I could manage, I tried my best to add all the new features to old saves, but I can't guarantee full compatibility of this update with a pre-1.0 save. All my tests were based on saves created from scratch with these new additions and changes, so I ask that for an IDEAL experience, create a new save.
Without further ado, here's the list of changes included in this update:
List of new features:
Final boss now available at wave 100 (door locked until a certain progress is reached)
4 Mission system with a narrative proposal
New feature added after completing the game's missions
Riggs (the rat) will have an exclamation mark when you need to talk to him
The paper sheet now displays your current objective
5 new achievements
Impact effects for better combat feedback (when receiving or dealing damage)
Enemies now show the last damage taken when defeated
Enemies defeated during a boss fight restore a % of the player's maximum mana
Interaction buttons appear when near something interactable
A new parallax layer added
Visually, floor progression is now more noticeable based on the intensity of each floor's color
List of changes:
Store prices (characters, weapons, and accessories)
Most cloned staffs now deal half the damage of the original
All card values reviewed
Slight change to spawn timing (progressive)
Catfield now receives a percentage of health and mana from pizzas instead of a fixed value
Catfield Pizza meter now increases only on hit (previously on hit and enemy kills)
Mana-giving accessories now behave according to Patch
Game pause moments were restricted in places where it could lead to bugs/inconsistencies
In-game background reviewed
Adjusted spawn interval for ground enemies
Amount of tokens received from defeated bosses changed
List of fixes:
Core parts of combat (damage dealt, damage taken) redone
Music volume selected in the lobby wasn’t applied inside the arcade
Player pause functionality revised to prevent bugs
Virtual keyboard rework when creating a save
Axe damage was calculated incorrectly for all bosses
Lobby loading screen redone due to inconsistencies causing bugs
Boss Gueny not taking damage from crystals
Bug in Gueny’s arm logic — after destroying one arm, the other would no longer attack
Bug where returning to the lobby after a victory screen caused infinite loading when starting a new game
Most dialogue text speeds standardized to prevent issues
Ground enemy spawn alert kept repeating indefinitely after the first spawn
Reroll price and rarity display not updating for the player (only for miniboss cards)
After defeating any boss on wave 10, from then until wave 20 (very specific), silver tokens would no longer drop
Enemies were spawning uncontrollably during the Coffin boss fight
Music volume couldn’t be lowered via keyboard/controller, only with mouse
Nin-Nin’s hand had the wrong sprite
Patch was casting infinitely with staff powers, unable to cancel
Visual bug on the "SHOP" sign that made it invisible
Interaction button inside the arcade had some visual bugs
Last equipped item wasn’t saved immediately, only after entering a game
Bug in the number of pages in the game manual
Enemy kills inside boss fights were not being counted
Hive staff had issues with target selection in boss fights. Now always set to focus the boss
Racket staff ability was not dealing damage
Player screen would shake even when invulnerable
Glebon’s boss tables would bug after the boss died, remaining indefinitely in the game until returning to the lobby
Various adjustments to menu alignment
Transformation staff bug caused a card slot to lock with the staff’s specific card
Card that increased the chance of which weapon the Transformation staff would become had no effect
Patch did not lose HP when reflecting projectiles with the racket staff
Enemy health bar system redone with one of the accessories
I had forgotten to program the interaction buttons inside the arcade for controllers, making controller-only gameplay viable only up to a certain point
Loud explosion sound when returning to the lobby/restarting the game finally fixed
Chopper had incorrect attack speed when activated via controller
Racket Staff was reflecting the wrong type of damage to enemies (especially bosses)
Explotion was not dealing damage
Possible visual bugs with background pillars fixed
One of the floors was showing incorrect information
Minor or simple bugs not listed to avoid an even longer list
According to needs and things that went unnoticed by me — like bugs that may compromise gameplay — there will be future updates with fixes, and possibly minor additional features depending on demand or interest.
Thank you all for the journey so far. May this be the first of many.
Enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update