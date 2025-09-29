This version represents a polished and improved iteration of what I had originally proposed at the beginning of Early Access, and it can now be enjoyed with the fewest bugs possible. There may be a translation error or visual bug here and there that I missed, but nothing that compromises functionality.

As far as I could manage, I tried my best to add all the new features to old saves, but I can't guarantee full compatibility of this update with a pre-1.0 save. All my tests were based on saves created from scratch with these new additions and changes, so I ask that for an IDEAL experience, create a new save.

Without further ado, here's the list of changes included in this update:

List of new features:

Final boss now available at wave 100 (door locked until a certain progress is reached)

4 Mission system with a narrative proposal

New feature added after completing the game's missions

Riggs (the rat) will have an exclamation mark when you need to talk to him

The paper sheet now displays your current objective

5 new achievements

Impact effects for better combat feedback (when receiving or dealing damage)

Enemies now show the last damage taken when defeated

Enemies defeated during a boss fight restore a % of the player's maximum mana

Interaction buttons appear when near something interactable

A new parallax layer added

Visually, floor progression is now more noticeable based on the intensity of each floor's color

List of changes:

Store prices (characters, weapons, and accessories)

Most cloned staffs now deal half the damage of the original

All card values reviewed

Slight change to spawn timing (progressive)

Catfield now receives a percentage of health and mana from pizzas instead of a fixed value

Catfield Pizza meter now increases only on hit (previously on hit and enemy kills)

Mana-giving accessories now behave according to Patch

Game pause moments were restricted in places where it could lead to bugs/inconsistencies

In-game background reviewed

Adjusted spawn interval for ground enemies

Amount of tokens received from defeated bosses changed

List of fixes:

Core parts of combat (damage dealt, damage taken) redone

Music volume selected in the lobby wasn’t applied inside the arcade

Player pause functionality revised to prevent bugs

Virtual keyboard rework when creating a save

Axe damage was calculated incorrectly for all bosses

Lobby loading screen redone due to inconsistencies causing bugs

Boss Gueny not taking damage from crystals

Bug in Gueny’s arm logic — after destroying one arm, the other would no longer attack

Bug where returning to the lobby after a victory screen caused infinite loading when starting a new game

Most dialogue text speeds standardized to prevent issues

Ground enemy spawn alert kept repeating indefinitely after the first spawn

Reroll price and rarity display not updating for the player (only for miniboss cards)

After defeating any boss on wave 10, from then until wave 20 (very specific), silver tokens would no longer drop

Enemies were spawning uncontrollably during the Coffin boss fight

Music volume couldn’t be lowered via keyboard/controller, only with mouse

Nin-Nin’s hand had the wrong sprite

Patch was casting infinitely with staff powers, unable to cancel

Visual bug on the "SHOP" sign that made it invisible

Interaction button inside the arcade had some visual bugs

Last equipped item wasn’t saved immediately, only after entering a game

Bug in the number of pages in the game manual

Enemy kills inside boss fights were not being counted

Hive staff had issues with target selection in boss fights. Now always set to focus the boss

Racket staff ability was not dealing damage

Player screen would shake even when invulnerable

Glebon’s boss tables would bug after the boss died, remaining indefinitely in the game until returning to the lobby

Various adjustments to menu alignment

Transformation staff bug caused a card slot to lock with the staff’s specific card

Card that increased the chance of which weapon the Transformation staff would become had no effect

Patch did not lose HP when reflecting projectiles with the racket staff

Enemy health bar system redone with one of the accessories

I had forgotten to program the interaction buttons inside the arcade for controllers, making controller-only gameplay viable only up to a certain point

Loud explosion sound when returning to the lobby/restarting the game finally fixed

Chopper had incorrect attack speed when activated via controller

Racket Staff was reflecting the wrong type of damage to enemies (especially bosses)

Explotion was not dealing damage

Possible visual bugs with background pillars fixed

One of the floors was showing incorrect information

Minor or simple bugs not listed to avoid an even longer list

According to needs and things that went unnoticed by me — like bugs that may compromise gameplay — there will be future updates with fixes, and possibly minor additional features depending on demand or interest.

Thank you all for the journey so far. May this be the first of many.





Enjoy the game!