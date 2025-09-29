 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20173358 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This version represents a polished and improved iteration of what I had originally proposed at the beginning of Early Access, and it can now be enjoyed with the fewest bugs possible. There may be a translation error or visual bug here and there that I missed, but nothing that compromises functionality.

As far as I could manage, I tried my best to add all the new features to old saves, but I can't guarantee full compatibility of this update with a pre-1.0 save. All my tests were based on saves created from scratch with these new additions and changes, so I ask that for an IDEAL experience, create a new save.

Without further ado, here's the list of changes included in this update:

List of new features:

  • Final boss now available at wave 100 (door locked until a certain progress is reached)

  • 4 Mission system with a narrative proposal

  • New feature added after completing the game's missions

  • Riggs (the rat) will have an exclamation mark when you need to talk to him

  • The paper sheet now displays your current objective

  • 5 new achievements

  • Impact effects for better combat feedback (when receiving or dealing damage)

  • Enemies now show the last damage taken when defeated

  • Enemies defeated during a boss fight restore a % of the player's maximum mana

  • Interaction buttons appear when near something interactable

  • A new parallax layer added

  • Visually, floor progression is now more noticeable based on the intensity of each floor's color

List of changes:

  • Store prices (characters, weapons, and accessories)

  • Most cloned staffs now deal half the damage of the original

  • All card values reviewed

  • Slight change to spawn timing (progressive)

  • Catfield now receives a percentage of health and mana from pizzas instead of a fixed value

  • Catfield Pizza meter now increases only on hit (previously on hit and enemy kills)

  • Mana-giving accessories now behave according to Patch

  • Game pause moments were restricted in places where it could lead to bugs/inconsistencies

  • In-game background reviewed

  • Adjusted spawn interval for ground enemies

  • Amount of tokens received from defeated bosses changed

List of fixes:

  • Core parts of combat (damage dealt, damage taken) redone

  • Music volume selected in the lobby wasn’t applied inside the arcade

  • Player pause functionality revised to prevent bugs

  • Virtual keyboard rework when creating a save

  • Axe damage was calculated incorrectly for all bosses

  • Lobby loading screen redone due to inconsistencies causing bugs

  • Boss Gueny not taking damage from crystals

  • Bug in Gueny’s arm logic — after destroying one arm, the other would no longer attack

  • Bug where returning to the lobby after a victory screen caused infinite loading when starting a new game

  • Most dialogue text speeds standardized to prevent issues

  • Ground enemy spawn alert kept repeating indefinitely after the first spawn

  • Reroll price and rarity display not updating for the player (only for miniboss cards)

  • After defeating any boss on wave 10, from then until wave 20 (very specific), silver tokens would no longer drop

  • Enemies were spawning uncontrollably during the Coffin boss fight

  • Music volume couldn’t be lowered via keyboard/controller, only with mouse

  • Nin-Nin’s hand had the wrong sprite

  • Patch was casting infinitely with staff powers, unable to cancel

  • Visual bug on the "SHOP" sign that made it invisible

  • Interaction button inside the arcade had some visual bugs

  • Last equipped item wasn’t saved immediately, only after entering a game

  • Bug in the number of pages in the game manual

  • Enemy kills inside boss fights were not being counted

  • Hive staff had issues with target selection in boss fights. Now always set to focus the boss

  • Racket staff ability was not dealing damage

  • Player screen would shake even when invulnerable

  • Glebon’s boss tables would bug after the boss died, remaining indefinitely in the game until returning to the lobby

  • Various adjustments to menu alignment

  • Transformation staff bug caused a card slot to lock with the staff’s specific card

  • Card that increased the chance of which weapon the Transformation staff would become had no effect

  • Patch did not lose HP when reflecting projectiles with the racket staff

  • Enemy health bar system redone with one of the accessories

  • I had forgotten to program the interaction buttons inside the arcade for controllers, making controller-only gameplay viable only up to a certain point

  • Loud explosion sound when returning to the lobby/restarting the game finally fixed

  • Chopper had incorrect attack speed when activated via controller

  • Racket Staff was reflecting the wrong type of damage to enemies (especially bosses)

  • Explotion was not dealing damage

  • Possible visual bugs with background pillars fixed

  • One of the floors was showing incorrect information

  • Minor or simple bugs not listed to avoid an even longer list

According to needs and things that went unnoticed by me — like bugs that may compromise gameplay — there will be future updates with fixes, and possibly minor additional features depending on demand or interest.

Thank you all for the journey so far. May this be the first of many.

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

