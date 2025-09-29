- Added trails from my tutorial videos
- Updated game engine version
Enable trails by binding it to a switch in controller setup.
Trail frequency can be tweaked using "/set trail_interval 30" in the chat. Default is every 50 milliseconds.
Ghost trails on macOS
