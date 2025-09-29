Howdy folks!

The Steam Autumn Sale is just around the corner! During the event, STARIO: Haven Tower will continue to be available at a 10% launch discount:

How’s your tower-building progress coming along so far? Over the past few weeks, we’ve received a lot of feedback from you, and we’ve been steadily working on fixes and improvements to make the game better.

That said, we’ve recently noticed a few cases of save data loss. After investigation, it turns out this issue mainly happens when Steam Cloud accidentally overwrites the latest local save file with an older version.

Here’s a quick breakdown: normally, when you exit the game, the latest local save should sync to Steam Cloud, and Steam ensures both versions match. But sometimes, if the Steam server is unstable, the newest save may fail to upload. In that case, your local save data might be unexpectedly overwritten with an outdated Cloud file, which results in lost progress or rollback.

Many thanks to those who let us know about it! We're currently working on a new patch to protect savefiles, so even if Steam has a hiccup or your network is unstable, we'll try to save your hard-earned progress.

While we’re still cooking on this, here are a few tips to help avoid save loss in the meantime:

✅ Check Steam Cloud Sync Status

After quitting the game, Steam will start syncing your data to the Cloud, which can take a little time. Shutting down Steam too early may cause the upload to fail.

We recommend checking the sync status each time you exit the game. If the upload is successful, you’ll see a check mark ✅ like in the example below:

If the Cloud upload keeps failing, it’s a good idea to back up your local save files just in case.

📂 Back Up Local Save Files

The save file path is: C:\\Users\\UserName\\Documents\\STARIO Haven Tower\\Save

Or, you can quickly access it by pressing Windows + R, typing: documents\\STARIO Haven Tower\\Save

Simply copy the save files (or the entire folder) and store them somewhere safe. If your progress gets rolled back, you can paste the backup back into this folder and load it normally.

🔒 Manually Disable Steam Cloud For Now

If you’re playing on just one device and don’t need Cloud sync , you may want to temporarily disable Steam Cloud to avoid risks. Here’s how:

(1) In your Steam Library, right-click the game and select Properties.

(2) In the General tab, turn off the Steam Cloud as shown below.

If you run into any problems following these steps, feel free to reach out! You can join our official Discord—we’ll be happy to help!

Discord: https://discord.gg/VRwSYvNVRs

Thanks again for your patience and support—we’ll keep working hard to improve the experience!

Stario Team