29 September 2025 Build 20173315 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Heya all!
Thanks to some cool feedback on Light 'Em since I've published it this morning, I've managed to do a few fixes and improve some stuff.

The biggest refactor is that now, you DON'T LOSE your constellations upon reboot! They'll stay in your sky and you'll get to keep working on and around them in your next run :)

I've also tried to rebalance a bit the reboot thresholds but since this re-changes things, they might very well some new adjustements required... I'll try my best to work on that, but of course if you've got some new feedback to give me, I'm all ears :)

Thank you again to all of you for supporting this project and helping me make it better!

