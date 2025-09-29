I'm so excited for the release of my game. When I started this project I didn't knew how much of my ideas would change, transform and evolve. I am proud of what I did and of all the skills I have learned.



This isn't the end though! I will continue adding anomalies, as I still have many great ideas in mind. Some even better than what already is in the game.

I can't wait to see players finally step into the cliffside house, detect anomalies, and scream at the Strider or the Observer.

I hope you’ll enjoy the game, and don’t forget to share your experiences!