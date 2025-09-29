This build has not been seen in a public branch.

⚠ Warning: Accessing the options menu from the title screen may cause the game to freeze.

Hello Residents, it’s been a while!

We sincerely apologize for the recent delay in patches.

We've been caught up preparing the DLC, working on our new title, and participating in various game events ahead of our upcoming 1st anniversary.

Before the DLC release, we are first applying several convenience improvements.

However, as we’ve been trying new approaches, a critical bug may occur due to the build being in a very unstable state! We’re truly sorry for this.

Here are the detailed improvements:

Dungeon & Arena Convenience Features

The selectable floor range has been expanded up to 999 floors.

A feature to save previously challenged difficulty has been added. It will display from that floor.

Furniture & Cooking Crafting

Improved to display buff information applied when placing furniture.

Some furniture buffs have been changed.

Added a function to continuously craft furniture and food by holding the R button.

Cultivation System Convenience Feature - Added 3x3 / 2x2 Cultivation Kits

Now you can plant more crops more conveniently.

Dungeon Reward Convenience Feature

Added a feature to check detailed information of selectable items on the dungeon clear reward screen. You can now choose items more accurately based on your needs.



Gamepad Vibration ON/OFF

Added a toggle for gamepad vibration in the settings menu.

Monster Pattern Adjustments

Shockwave attacks added to Maid and Guard Robots.

Rock Wraiths now have a triple strike and status effect attack.

High Wraith attack patterns added. High Wraiths charge forward and attack.

Rifle Guardbot adjustments - firing timing, range, and projectile speed improved. Now fires after entering a firing stance instead of shooting immediately without warning. Slightly increased range and slower projectile speed. Adjusted to make it easier to see and dodge than before.

Slashing Oni attack animation improved with pre-attack indicator added. Fixed the issue where it felt too weak compared to subquest monsters due to attack delay. Slightly increased range, reduced pre-attack delay, and updated animation. Added a pre-attack visual effect to match the faster attack speed.



This 3.2 patch focuses on quality-of-life improvements and balance adjustments.

However, we couldn’t allocate enough time for QA, and several bugs remain. We will be addressing them as quickly as possible.

We sincerely apologize for not being able to push last week’s update and for the presence of critical bugs in this one.

We’ll be sharing more content and updates on our 1st anniversary, November 22nd!

Thank you always for enjoying our game!