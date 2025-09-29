There’s something in the air, in the way the lights flicker.

While we're working on our next major update, we're sharing with you this small update which completes the Dr. Linda story which is all about crazy experiments in the name of science.

Technical changelog:

Fixes & Improvements

Improved how certain actions behave when skipping through the story.

Fixed various typos reported by players

You can now skip Susan’s more intense scene

Dialog now behaves more predictably when progressing mid-sentence.

Added toggle: skip hotkey can now skip choices (or not)

Prevented location actions from triggering during dialogue

Improved text progression when text isn’t fully shown

Enabled all choices in Memories

Thank you for your attention to this matter and thanks for playing!

—Taylhappi and Cassandra



