29 September 2025 Build 20173266 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There’s something in the air, in the way the lights flicker.

While we're working on our next major update, we're sharing with you this small update which completes the Dr. Linda story which is all about crazy experiments in the name of science.

Technical changelog:

  • Fixes & Improvements

  • Improved how certain actions behave when skipping through the story.

  • Fixed various typos reported by players

  • You can now skip Susan’s more intense scene

  • Skipping Susan’s lewd scenes is now possible

  • Dialog now behaves more predictably when progressing mid-sentence.

  • Added toggle: skip hotkey can now skip choices (or not)

  • Prevented location actions from triggering during dialogue

  • Improved text progression when text isn’t fully shown

  • Enabled all choices in Memories

Thank you for your attention to this matter and thanks for playing!
—Taylhappi and Cassandra

X: x.com/NeonHappi
Website: JugsBay.com
Discord: discord.gg/4gwhV8JH7g
Patreon: patreon.com/neonhappi
Subscribestar: subscribestar.adult/neonhappi

