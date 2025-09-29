There’s something in the air, in the way the lights flicker.
While we're working on our next major update, we're sharing with you this small update which completes the Dr. Linda story which is all about crazy experiments in the name of science.
Technical changelog:
Fixes & Improvements
Improved how certain actions behave when skipping through the story.
Fixed various typos reported by players
You can now skip Susan’s more intense scene
Skipping Susan's lewd scenes is now possible
Dialog now behaves more predictably when progressing mid-sentence.
Added toggle: skip hotkey can now skip choices (or not)
Prevented location actions from triggering during dialogue
Improved text progression when text isn’t fully shown
Enabled all choices in Memories
Thank you for your attention to this matter and thanks for playing!
—Taylhappi and Cassandra
