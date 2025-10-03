 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20173215 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

Thank everyone for your support and patience as Ethan worked hard to sort out some important bug fixes.

We’re excited to share that the game has now reached over 500 reviews and is sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive Rating! That’s all thanks to you!

If you haven’t left a review yet, it really helps us out a ton.

We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear; you’re loving the game, but you’re also hungry for more! We’ll be sharing our Early Access roadmap soon. What we can promise right now is that the very first content update will be focused on giving you more PIGFACE, specifically, more levels to dive into.

Thanks again for the incredible support. This is just the beginning!

Patch Notes

Additions

  • Added V-Sync Toggle in the options menu

  • Added Target Framerate setting in the options menu

  • Added Invert Mouse X and Invert Mouse Y settings in the options menu

  • Added text specifying 64 bit / 32 bit to the main menu

  • Increased blood effects on headshots

  • Added additional credits

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where settings wouldn't save when pressing escape on the player menu

  • Fixed scaling of some UI elements on Ultrawide resolutions

  • Fixed an issue where the main menu cursor would become misaligned after changing resolution

  • Fixed a collision issue with a house in the suburbs level

  • Fixed ability to get out of bounds in the train station level

