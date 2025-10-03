Hey Everyone!

Thank everyone for your support and patience as Ethan worked hard to sort out some important bug fixes.

We’re excited to share that the game has now reached over 500 reviews and is sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive Rating! That’s all thanks to you!



If you haven’t left a review yet, it really helps us out a ton.

We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear; you’re loving the game, but you’re also hungry for more! We’ll be sharing our Early Access roadmap soon. What we can promise right now is that the very first content update will be focused on giving you more PIGFACE, specifically, more levels to dive into.

Thanks again for the incredible support. This is just the beginning!

Patch Notes

Additions

Added V-Sync Toggle in the options menu

Added Target Framerate setting in the options menu

Added Invert Mouse X and Invert Mouse Y settings in the options menu

Added text specifying 64 bit / 32 bit to the main menu

Increased blood effects on headshots

Added additional credits

Bug Fixes