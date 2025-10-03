Hey Everyone!
Thank everyone for your support and patience as Ethan worked hard to sort out some important bug fixes.
We’re excited to share that the game has now reached over 500 reviews and is sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive Rating! That’s all thanks to you!
If you haven’t left a review yet, it really helps us out a ton.
We’ve heard your feedback loud and clear; you’re loving the game, but you’re also hungry for more! We’ll be sharing our Early Access roadmap soon. What we can promise right now is that the very first content update will be focused on giving you more PIGFACE, specifically, more levels to dive into.
Thanks again for the incredible support. This is just the beginning!
Patch Notes
Additions
Added V-Sync Toggle in the options menu
Added Target Framerate setting in the options menu
Added Invert Mouse X and Invert Mouse Y settings in the options menu
Added text specifying 64 bit / 32 bit to the main menu
Increased blood effects on headshots
Added additional credits
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where settings wouldn't save when pressing escape on the player menu
Fixed scaling of some UI elements on Ultrawide resolutions
Fixed an issue where the main menu cursor would become misaligned after changing resolution
Fixed a collision issue with a house in the suburbs level
Fixed ability to get out of bounds in the train station level
