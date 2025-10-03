 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20173213 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

First patch of Early Access is finally here! The most annoying bugged achievements are fixed along with a bunch of fixes:

  • Fixed 6th chapter achievement not triggering bug

  • Fixed Upgrade achievements not triggering bug

  • Related to the above two bugs, chapter and upgrade achievements will be checked when player enters the hub so affected players can still get the achievement

  • Removed the space in sable cheat code

  • Increased watcher interact distance so players won’t miss it

  • Now player spawns inside the mirror room in chapter 2 (instead of outside the chapter doors area)

  • Potential fix for NoMirror mutator bug

  • Fixed a spot where player can get stuck in the hub

  • Added an easter egg influencer

-wolderado

