Hi everyone!
First patch of Early Access is finally here! The most annoying bugged achievements are fixed along with a bunch of fixes:
Fixed 6th chapter achievement not triggering bug
Fixed Upgrade achievements not triggering bug
Related to the above two bugs, chapter and upgrade achievements will be checked when player enters the hub so affected players can still get the achievement
Removed the space in sable cheat code
Increased watcher interact distance so players won’t miss it
Now player spawns inside the mirror room in chapter 2 (instead of outside the chapter doors area)
Potential fix for NoMirror mutator bug
Fixed a spot where player can get stuck in the hub
Added an easter egg influencer
-wolderado
