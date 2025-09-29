 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20173094 Edited 29 September 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear 7-dayers

It's now been a month since 7 Days has released on Steam!

Thank you for a great launch!

I also just updated the game (1.0.6) to fix some issues:

  • 8-directional walking now works as intended and doesn't randomly get disabled

  • Updated OD's talking animation plugin

  • Removed shark's talking animation in the barbershop (he didn't have one anyway)

Thanks to OD/00due for letting me know about these!

Today also marks the start of Steam's autumn sale, and 7 Days will be available for 3.49 USD/EUR for a week! Be sure to also check out the other awesome games on sale :)

Thanks for reading

Keep on 7-daying

Daver The Dave

