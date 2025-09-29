Dear 7-dayers
It's now been a month since 7 Days has released on Steam!
Thank you for a great launch!
I also just updated the game (1.0.6) to fix some issues:
8-directional walking now works as intended and doesn't randomly get disabled
Updated OD's talking animation plugin
Removed shark's talking animation in the barbershop (he didn't have one anyway)
Thanks to OD/00due for letting me know about these!
Today also marks the start of Steam's autumn sale, and 7 Days will be available for 3.49 USD/EUR for a week! Be sure to also check out the other awesome games on sale :)
Thanks for reading
Keep on 7-daying
Daver The Dave
Changed files in this update