Dear 7-dayers

It's now been a month since 7 Days has released on Steam!

Thank you for a great launch!

I also just updated the game (1.0.6) to fix some issues:

8-directional walking now works as intended and doesn't randomly get disabled

Updated OD's talking animation plugin

Removed shark's talking animation in the barbershop (he didn't have one anyway)

Thanks to OD/00due for letting me know about these!

Today also marks the start of Steam's autumn sale, and 7 Days will be available for 3.49 USD/EUR for a week! Be sure to also check out the other awesome games on sale :)

Thanks for reading

Keep on 7-daying

Daver The Dave