29 September 2025 Build 20173084 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the attack power provided by hero [Charon] was incorrectly counted as an assist.

  • Fixed an issue where the HP ratio between hero [Kaka] and their summoned units was not averaged after battle.

